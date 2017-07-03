Uncategorized
Are ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Producers Courting Eva Marcille?

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Floyd Mayweather's 40th Birthday Celebration - Arrivals

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

The “America’s Next Top Model” winner could be this close to getting her peach.

 

If the folks behind Real Housewives of Atlanta get their way, Eva Marcille will be the newest cast member on season 10 of the hit reality show.

According to TMZ, producers have reportedly asked the America’s Next Top Model winner to meet with them and the cast to see if she fits in with the other ladies. It’s also being reported that she’s even shot a few scenes with NeNe Leakes.

So why Eva?

For starters, she’s fabulous and spunky, but the gossip site speculates that she could possibly replace Cynthia Bailey or Porsha Williams whose story lines seem to be drying up.

This could be an interesting developing!

BEAUTIES: Do you think this could be a good look for Eva?

RELATED NEWS:

FAB OR FUG: Eva Marcille Goes Avant-Garde For The Real

Kenya Moore’s Mystery Husband Is Finally Revealed

Kandi Burruss Speaks Out On Phaedra Parks Drama: It’s Hard To Defend Yourself Against A Lie

 

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful

Picture Courtesy of Greg Doherty, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

