Coach D On Dealing With Haters & Two-Faced Dance Moms [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Dianna M. Williams, otherwise known as Coach D, from the Lifetime TV Show “Bring It.” She talks about how she deals with the polarized responses to her; although she certainly has a lot of supporters because the show, she also has garnered a lot of haters. She also explains why it’s important to her to expose young black women to dance and band culture, saying that she gets calls from young people all over the world who want to be on the show.

Rock-T talks about the experience he had of witnessing Dianna and her Dancing Dolls at Stomp Wars, and all the love they received after their performance. She also discusses getting stabbed in the back by some of the mothers of the young women she coach, and what she would like to see on TV to showcase dance and bands in a different light. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

