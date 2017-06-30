Black Music Month
Black Music Month Feature: Tomi Jones

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Tomi Jones

Black Music Month continues on and all month we are featuring talent women from Ohio that blazing the trail in the music industry!

Tom Jones is a native of Columbus and has an amazing singing voice.  She was even signed back in the day to a group called Missez.  Now Tomi is a solo artist and can be seen around town performing.

Check out what Tomi had to say about the music business and being a woman in this industry





