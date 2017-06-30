Black Music Month Feature: Tomi Jones

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Black Music Month continues on and all month we are featuring talent women from Ohio that blazing the trail in the music industry!
Tom Jones is a native of Columbus and has an amazing singing voice. She was even signed back in the day to a group called Missez. Now Tomi is a solo artist and can be seen around town performing.
Check out what Tomi had to say about the music business and being a woman in this industry
