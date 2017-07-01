Uncategorized
17 Shot During Nightclub Concert in Little Rock

More than a dozen people were shot in Little Rock, Ark., after a dispute broke out at a nightclub concert, police said early Saturday.

At least 17 people were shot after gunfire broke out during the concert, Little Rock police chief Kenton Buckner said in a statement. One person was in critical condition, but police tweeted Saturday that their condition had been upgraded to stable. The youngest person shot is 16-years-old, Buckner added.

The shooting, which took place around 2:30 a.m. local time, does not appear to be terror-related or an active shooter incident, Buckner said.

Other people were injured exiting the club during the chaos, though it was not clear how many were hurt, Buckner said.

 

Photos