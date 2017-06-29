The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Juicy Sings Happy Birthday To Gary With Da Tea! [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 19 hours ago
It’s Gary With Da Tea‘s birthday! Juicy sings the Stevie Wonder rendition of happy birthday and doesn’t miss a note. Gary talks about what he plans to do for his birthday, but it’s not anything too exciting. Gary does, however, give a shout out to express his gratitude to a woman who paid for his meal the day before.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

