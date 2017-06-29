Juicy Sings Happy Birthday To Gary With Da Tea! [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

It’s Gary With Da Tea‘s birthday! Juicy sings the Stevie Wonder rendition of happy birthday and doesn’t miss a note. Gary talks about what he plans to do for his birthday, but it’s not anything too exciting. Gary does, however, give a shout out to express his gratitude to a woman who paid for his meal the day before.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Thought “Girls Trip” Was The Sequel For “Set It Off” [EXCLUSIVE

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea & Rickey Smiley On Black Fear Of Water [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Cusses Rickey Smiley Out On His Boat [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]