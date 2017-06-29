The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

JahLion Spins A Fire Birthday Mix For Gary With Da Tea! [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 19 hours ago
Leave a comment


JahLion Sound‘s chicken & waffle mix is always amazing. But on Gary With Da Tea‘s birthday, he hit Gary with a rapid fire of his favorite tunes, from Diana Ross to Beyonce! Plus, listeners call in and give beautiful birthday dedications to him. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

RELATED: Juicy Sings Happy Birthday To Gary With Da Tea! [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Cusses Rickey Smiley Out On His Boat [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Amber Rose Checks Gary With Da Tea For Reporting Crazy Stories About Her [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea

Gary Celebrates His Birthday On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show [PHOTOS]

12 photos Launch gallery

Gary Celebrates His Birthday On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gary Celebrates His Birthday On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show [PHOTOS]

Gary Celebrates His Birthday On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”
exclusive
Exclusive: Check Out This Clip From ‘Can’t Stop…
 3 hours ago
06.30.17
Dej Loaf Is Back And More Fearless Than…
 20 hours ago
06.30.17
Trending
Black Music Month Feature: Kristen Trotter
 20 hours ago
06.29.17
Shonda Rhimes Discusses Weight Loss, Says She Was…
 21 hours ago
06.29.17
Notorious B.I.G.’s Mother Blasts Kendall And Kylie For…
 21 hours ago
06.30.17
Kodak, Who? Ten Couples Who Prove Black Love…
 21 hours ago
06.30.17
Venus Williams Reportedly Responsible For Fatal Car Accident
 21 hours ago
06.30.17
Russell Simmons’ Upcoming Biopic Will Be Written By…
 21 hours ago
06.30.17
Did A Billionaire Bae Come Between Rihanna and…
 22 hours ago
06.30.17
Watch: Lamar Odom Breaks His Silence About Khloé…
 22 hours ago
06.29.17
Yeezy’s Back! Kanye West Reportedly Preps For Another…
 1 day ago
06.30.17
Beyonce & Jay-Z Moving The Twins Into Massive…
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Pharrell, Steve Carrell & The ‘Despicable Me 3’…
 2 days ago
06.29.17
Daddy Duties! Pharrell Opens Up About Raising Triplets
 2 days ago
06.29.17
Photos