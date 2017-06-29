JahLion Spins A Fire Birthday Mix For Gary With Da Tea! [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

JahLion Sound‘s chicken & waffle mix is always amazing. But on Gary With Da Tea‘s birthday, he hit Gary with a rapid fire of his favorite tunes, from Diana Ross to Beyonce! Plus, listeners call in and give beautiful birthday dedications to him. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

