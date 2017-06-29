Why The Name Of Meek Mill’s Album Is Perfect [EXCLUSIVE]

In May, Rick Ross took to his social media to release the name of Meek Mill‘s album, “Wins & Losses.” And If you know anything about Meek Mill’s journey throughout the last year or two, you know that’s a pretty perfect title. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
RELATED: Why Safaree Is Right About Meek Mill Being A Sucker [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why The Airport Employees Who Fought Meek Mill Are Birds [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Why Meek Mill’s Assault Charge Could Be A Major L [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/17 – 06/23)
13 photos Launch gallery
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/17 – 06/23)
1. Bobby BrownSource:Instagram 1 of 13
2. Oprah WinfreySource:Instagram 2 of 13
3. Queen Latifah and Lauryn HillSource:Instagram 3 of 13
4. Monica BrownSource:Instagram 4 of 13
5. Kandi BurrussSource:Instagram 5 of 13
6. Sherri ShepherdSource:Instagram 6 of 13
7. Jussie SmollettSource:Instagram 7 of 13
8. Tami RomanSource:Instagram 8 of 13
9. Erica and Tina CampbellSource:Instagram 9 of 13
10. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane WadeSource:Instagram 10 of 13
11. Kenny Babyface EdmondsSource:Instagram 11 of 13
12. Gabby SidibeSource:Instagram 12 of 13
13. Kelly RowlandSource:Instagram 13 of 13
comments – Add Yours