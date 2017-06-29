Why Halle Berry Is Right About Her Oscar Meaning Nothing [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Halle Berry has been speaking her mind a lot lately. She sat down with Teen Vogue for an interview, in which she said, that her historic moment fifteen years ago, when she became the first- and only -woman to win the Oscar for best actress, meant nothing for progress in diversity in Hollywood.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The truth is, she’s pretty much right. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Why Halle Berry Says She’s Fed Up With “Black Lives Matter” Talk [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Taraji P. Henson And Halle Berry Are No Longer Friends [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Halle Berry’s Silence Has Upset Her Ex-Husband [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]