Why Halle Berry Is Right About Her Oscar Meaning Nothing [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 18 hours ago
Halle Berry has been speaking her mind a lot lately. She sat down with Teen Vogue for an interview, in which she said, that her historic moment fifteen years ago, when she became the first- and only -woman to win the Oscar for best actress, meant nothing for progress in diversity in Hollywood.

The truth is, she’s pretty much right. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

