Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Man Accidentally Shot to Death in YouTube Stunt Gone Wrong

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 17 hours ago
Leave a comment

YouTube webpage.

Source: Newscast / Getty


HALSTAD, Minn. – A Minnesota man is dead after his family says he instructed his girlfriend to shoot at a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt, KVLY-TV reports.

Pedro Ruiz, 22, always said he wanted a big family in his home in Halstad, Minnesota, according to his aunt, Claudia Ruiz. Her nephew’s girlfriend, 19-year-old Monalisa Perez, the mother of his first child, is seven months pregnant with their second.

Now, Perez faces a charge of second-degree manslaughter after a court appearance Wednesday, according to the Pioneer Press.  She was released on a $7,000 bond.

“They were in love. They loved each other. It was just a prank gone wrong. It shouldn’t of happened like this. It shouldn’t have happened at all,” Ruiz said. “He wanted to have so many babies. I remember him telling me.”

Around 6:30 Monday night, the Norman County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 500 block of U.S. Highway 75 in Halstad on a report of a shooting. When police arrived on scene they closed the stretch of Highway 75. A med helicopter was called in as first responders performed chest compressions on Ruiz, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The couple was trying to achieve YouTube fame – to get views, subscribers and notoriety – so they tried amping up their pranks, according to KVLY.


 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of CNN, KVLY-TV Fargo, and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Picture Courtesy of Newscast and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

5 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Man Accidentally Shot to Death in YouTube Stunt Gone Wrong

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”
exclusive
Exclusive: Check Out This Clip From ‘Can’t Stop…
 3 hours ago
06.30.17
Dej Loaf Is Back And More Fearless Than…
 20 hours ago
06.30.17
Trending
Black Music Month Feature: Kristen Trotter
 20 hours ago
06.29.17
Shonda Rhimes Discusses Weight Loss, Says She Was…
 21 hours ago
06.29.17
Notorious B.I.G.’s Mother Blasts Kendall And Kylie For…
 21 hours ago
06.30.17
Kodak, Who? Ten Couples Who Prove Black Love…
 21 hours ago
06.30.17
Venus Williams Reportedly Responsible For Fatal Car Accident
 21 hours ago
06.30.17
Russell Simmons’ Upcoming Biopic Will Be Written By…
 21 hours ago
06.30.17
Did A Billionaire Bae Come Between Rihanna and…
 22 hours ago
06.30.17
Watch: Lamar Odom Breaks His Silence About Khloé…
 22 hours ago
06.29.17
Yeezy’s Back! Kanye West Reportedly Preps For Another…
 1 day ago
06.30.17
Beyonce & Jay-Z Moving The Twins Into Massive…
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Pharrell, Steve Carrell & The ‘Despicable Me 3’…
 2 days ago
06.29.17
Daddy Duties! Pharrell Opens Up About Raising Triplets
 2 days ago
06.29.17
Photos