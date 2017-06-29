Entertainment
Did A Billionaire Bae Come Between Rihanna and Naomi Campbell’s Friendship?

Social media is on fire.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
69th Annual Parsons Benefit

Source: James Devaney / Getty


Thanks to the various memes, pics, and commentary on social media, you’ve probably heard about Rihanna‘s new boo thang. RiRi took a steamy dip in the pool with billionaire businessman Hassan Jameel and the whole world got to see. Here’s a refresher:

Get it, RiRi!

Well, there might be some beef brewing because of her new fling. According to Bossip, Hassan happens to be the ex of the one and only Naomi Campbell. The supermodel has noticeably been disconnected from Rihanna, even unfollowing her on Instagram. When she was asked about Rih on Watch What Happens Live, Naomi said, “Everything’s fine. I don’t have beef. I don’t have beef especially with Black women who I think are powerful, and we’re all doing the same thing, doing the same struggle.”

Mhm.

Rihanna and Naomi seemed to be tight at once, but they haven’t been seen in public together since 2014. Of course we appreciate the Black girl love. Let’s just hope a steamy new Saudi guy doesn’t get in the way! Meanwhile, you can check out Twitter reactions below.

It never stops.

 

Photos