Venus Williams Reportedly Responsible For Fatal Car Accident

One quick moment caused a 78-year-old their life.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 21 hours ago
2017 Australian Open - Day 5

Source: Jack Thomas / Getty


Venus Williams was involved in a car accident that led to a 78-year-old’s death. According to police reports from TMZ, the 78-year-old’s wife was driving the car with her husband in the passenger’s seat. The were approaching an intersection heading west in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on June 9. Venus’s northbound SUV drove into the intersection, the wife claimed there was no time to stop. She T-boned Venus’ car.

Venus told the police that she was trying to drive through the intersection but there was a traffic backup so she had to slow down, which left her car open to being hit. The 78-year-old man, Jerome Barson, experienced head trauma and was taken to the hospital. He was unable to recover from his injuries and died two weeks later. Barson’s wife was also taken to the hospital for broken bones and other injuries, but she recuperated from the accident, says her attorney Michael Steinger.

Cops are placing Venus in the wrong for the accident, saying “[Venus] is at fault for violating the right of way of [the other driver].” There was no evidence that she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol or an electronic device. Venus has yet to publicly comment on the tragic incident.

