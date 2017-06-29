Kodak, Who? Ten Couples Who Prove Black Love Is Going Strong

Black love is one of the most powerful unions in the universe. However, Black couples are not as praised and magnified as they should be. Kodak Black ‘s recent comments about preferring not to date Black women is only the icing on top of the sunken place cake — women of color, especially dark-skinned ladies, have been hearing ignorant statements like that from Black men since post slavery days.

But don’t fret— there are still some brothers out that love them some melanin. Couples like Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have had many ups and downs throughout their nearly decade long relationship, but somehow they’ve managed to prevail and look like a Black Barbie and Ken doll in the process.

Check out these ten couples who exemplify Black love at it’s best.