Prayers Up! Man Beats Pregnant Girlfriend [video]

Jamar Woody, 35, was sentenced to eight years in jail after beating his pregnant girlfriend in a Roanoke Virginia gas station in June of 2016. Shatory Irving, 25, was brutally attacked while standing in a connivance store by Woody. Irving had a broken ankle and was three months pregnant at the time of the attack.

Irving made the call to 911 after her attack for help but wouldn’t say who her attacker was and eventually hunt up. Even worse Irving testified in court on behalf of Woody during his trial and wouldn’t even admit that it was her in the video. Irving sustained a 1-inch laceration above her eye that required stitches. Irving gave birth to a premature baby boy in the fall of 2016, the baby is in good health.

