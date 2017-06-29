Russell Simmons’ Upcoming Biopic Will Be Written By ‘Blackish’ Creator Kenya Barris

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Russell Simmons’ Upcoming Biopic Will Be Written By ‘Blackish’ Creator Kenya Barris

And the hip-hop biopics continue to roll on...

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment

Hublot & Haute Living Celebrate Art Basel with Dom Perignon at the Miami Beach home of Wayne & Cynthia BoichIt’s been proven time and time again that once Hollywood gets fixated on something they continue to put out as much of it as possible. The next biopic centered on a prominent and legendary hip-hop figure will be based on none other than iconic hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons.

Industry insider Deadline broke the news that a biopic on the life of the Def Jam founder is in the very early stages. Titled “Life And Def: Sex Drugs Money + God,” the film is set to chronicle the rise of Simmons from his days in the inner city streets of Queens, New York, to becoming one of the most influential and legendary figures in all of music. If that wasn’t enough to pique your interest, it was also announced that the film will be written by” Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris, who is also the co-writer of the highly-anticipated summer comedy “Girls Trip.”

Via Deadline:

“‘Life And Def’ will capture the rebellious rise of rap and hip hop in America, through the prism of the disruptive [Russell] Simmons and the formation of Def Jam Records. That label started with rap icons like L.L. Cool J, Public Enemy, and the Beastie Boys and grew to include Kanye West, Jay-Z and DMX.”

Simmons is co-producing the film through his Def Pictures imprint along with Misher Films. Since the film is still in the early stages, there has been no word of casting choices or a director. Given that Def Jam is considered the Motown of hip-hop, it should be very interesting to see how it all came together on the big screen.

SOURCE: Deadline

DON’T MISS:

Halle Berry Reflects On Historic Oscar Win, Says ‘It Meant Nothing’ For Diversity

#BlackExcellence: Three Of The ‘Central Park Five’ Graduate From High School

Russell Simmons’ Rush Card Make Moves Dinner Event

10 photos Launch gallery

Russell Simmons’ Rush Card Make Moves Dinner Event

Continue reading Russell Simmons’ Rush Card Make Moves Dinner Event

Russell Simmons’ Rush Card Make Moves Dinner Event

Last night, Russell Simmons held an influencer/tastemaker dinner in New York’s Jue Lan Club, in support of his Rush Card. The dinner event, called “Make Moves,” paid homage to those pushing the envelope in their respective fields. Guests included Beyonce‘s stylist, Ty Hunter and VFILES stylist Rox Brown.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”
exclusive
Exclusive: Check Out This Clip From ‘Can’t Stop…
 3 hours ago
06.30.17
Dej Loaf Is Back And More Fearless Than…
 20 hours ago
06.30.17
Trending
Black Music Month Feature: Kristen Trotter
 20 hours ago
06.29.17
Shonda Rhimes Discusses Weight Loss, Says She Was…
 21 hours ago
06.29.17
Notorious B.I.G.’s Mother Blasts Kendall And Kylie For…
 21 hours ago
06.30.17
Kodak, Who? Ten Couples Who Prove Black Love…
 21 hours ago
06.30.17
Venus Williams Reportedly Responsible For Fatal Car Accident
 21 hours ago
06.30.17
Russell Simmons’ Upcoming Biopic Will Be Written By…
 21 hours ago
06.30.17
Did A Billionaire Bae Come Between Rihanna and…
 22 hours ago
06.30.17
Watch: Lamar Odom Breaks His Silence About Khloé…
 22 hours ago
06.29.17
Yeezy’s Back! Kanye West Reportedly Preps For Another…
 1 day ago
06.30.17
Beyonce & Jay-Z Moving The Twins Into Massive…
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Pharrell, Steve Carrell & The ‘Despicable Me 3’…
 2 days ago
06.29.17
Daddy Duties! Pharrell Opens Up About Raising Triplets
 2 days ago
06.29.17
Photos