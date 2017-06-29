Did Mary J. Blige’s Ex-Husband Have ASAP Rocky Jumped? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

At this year’s BET Awards, Mary J. Blige performed alongside ASAP Rocky. The night before, however, he got into a little scuffle at an awards weekend party. Fans are wondering if Mary J’s soon-to-be ex husband, Kendu Isaacs, had anything to do with the scuffle, like if he could have possibly arranged something, Meek-Mill-style?

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

