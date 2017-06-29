Gary With Da Tea Talks About His Struggle With Smoking A Cigar [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The morning show crew was talking about the episode of “Rickey Smiley For Real” that aired the night before, which included Gary With Da Tea‘s struggle with a cigar. Gary chastises Rickey for letting him smoke a cigar without helping him to understand the proper way to do so.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Plus, they talk about Gary and Juicy‘s beef, and D’essence spending some time with the homeless. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Thought “Girls Trip” Was The Sequel For “Set It Off” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea & Rickey Smiley On Black Fear Of Water [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea & Juicy Discuss Why They Had Beef On “Rickey Smiley For Real” [EXCLUSIVE]