Gary With Da Tea Talks About His Struggle With Smoking A Cigar [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 24 hours ago
The morning show crew was talking about the episode of “Rickey Smiley For Real” that aired the night before, which included Gary With Da Tea‘s struggle with a cigar. Gary chastises Rickey for letting him smoke a cigar without helping him to understand the proper way to do so.

Plus, they talk about Gary and Juicy‘s beef, and D’essence spending some time with the homeless. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

