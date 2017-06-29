Spirit On Gaining A Partner’s Trust Back After An Indiscretion [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Spirit explains why the best way to date is to get to know people while doing the things you love to do. A woman calls in and asks for help dealing with her boyfriend’s crippling insecurity, which she said wasn’t evident when they first started dating. Then, a man asks how he can gain his lady’s trust back after getting caught sliding into other women’s DMs. Now, he says, whenever they argue about anything, it all comes right back to that.

Then, a woman calls up saying that while she loves her boyfriend, his habits and home training are sub-par and driving her insane, and she’s not sure if she can handle it. Click on the audio player above, and part two below, to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

