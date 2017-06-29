Baltimore Police Shootout On A Commuter Bus

Baltimore Police Shootout On A Commuter Bus

Prosecutors in Baltimore just released new footage — a surveillance cam on the bus and an officer’s bodycam — and it shows the suspect pulling out 2 weapons, clearing the bus and opening fire in all directions.  Read More

Photos