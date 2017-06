Why La La Isn’t Divorcing Carmelo Anthony [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

When headlines broke reporting of Carmelo Anthony‘s infidelities, and getting another woman pregnant despite being married to La La for six years, everyone was shocked. The couple once seemed to be a picture perfect example of long-running love in Hollywood. Initial reports claimed that La La was divorcing Carmelo, but she appeared on the Wendy Williams Show recently and also confirmed otherwise: it looks like they are going to try and work things out.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Click on the audio player to hear more from Gary’s Tea in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Juicy’s Teacup: Are Carmelo & La La Anthony Staying Together? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Amber Rose Shares Thoughts On La La’s Divorce Drama [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: La La On How She Hooked Up With Carmelo Anthony [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]