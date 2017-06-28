President Trump Meets With the Chicago Cubs…and Cavs Owner Dan Gilbert?

WASHINGTON D.C. – What is Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert doing hanging out with the Chicago Cubs?
That’s what social media wants to know.
Gilbert showed up in a photo with the Chicago baseball team Wednesday afternoon.
The team was being honored for winning the 2016 World Series. If you’ll remember, the Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians in Game 7. Yeah, that’s why this is awkward.
