President Trump Meets With the Chicago Cubs…and Cavs Owner Dan Gilbert?

WASHINGTON D.C. – What is Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert doing hanging out with the Chicago Cubs?

That’s what social media wants to know.

Gilbert showed up in a photo with the Chicago baseball team Wednesday afternoon.

President Trump to Cavs owner Dan Gilbert during ceremony honoring Cubs "ask him how he's doing with LeBron" pic.twitter.com/nD1C80jbzA — John Kosich (@KosichJohn) June 28, 2017

The team was being honored for winning the 2016 World Series. If you’ll remember, the Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians in Game 7. Yeah, that’s why this is awkward.

"Where's Dan Gilbert?" Trump says at a meeting with the Chicago Cubs, who are not owned by Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. — Alex Wayne (@aawayne) June 28, 2017

It’s almost like Dan Gilbert is actively trying to get LeBron to leave. — Hollywood Chopz (@Pchopz_) June 28, 2017

