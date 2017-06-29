Entertainment
Watch: Lamar Odom Breaks His Silence About Khloé Kardashian, His Coma & More

He opened up to Wendy Williams.

Lamar Odom is back to his old self and ready to share his side of the drama that has been his life over the past several years.

The former Laker star stopped by The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday and opened up about everything from his current relationship with the Kardashian family to his nearly fatal drug overdose. Although the toxicology report claimed that Odom had cocaine in his system on that night at the Las Vegas brothel, he denies it, telling Wendy, “I think that was God just trying to talk to me and get me to stop doing whatever I was doing. Because I didn’t take any drugs that night.”

But the most touching part of his sit down was when they discussed his relationship with Rob Kardashian, whom he use to call his brother. Lamar said, “We were close. He has a child. I haven’t met his child yet or anything.” Of course, Wendy asked why their relationship is strained, to which the former basketball star replied, “I don’t know. I guess maybe it’s because I hurt his sister too much. I have no idea. If she was my sister, I would have a problem with me too.”

As for his relationship with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian, Lamar admits that she did hold him down at the time of his overdose, but he wouldn’t consider getting back with her. He even wished her well on her new romance with Tristan Thompson.

It’s great to see Lamar healthy and clear-minded.

Check out the full emotional interview above.

