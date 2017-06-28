Did Brandy And Her New Boo Sir The Baptist Split Already?

Brandy is on the market again — at least judging by her recent Instagram posts.It looks like
The singer, who revealed her new beau, Sir The Baptist, on social media just a few months ago, may be done with him already.
Brandy has removed every photo of her and Baptist from her Instagram page and replaced it with cryptic messages alluding to the fact that things have ended for the couple, and not on a high note.
On Tuesday night, the singer posted:
News of the split comes just after Brandy was rushed to the hospital earlier this month after falling unconscious on a plane.
For a minute, it seemed like Bran was almost in a happy place while dating Baptist. But as the saying goes, “Almost doesn’t count.”
