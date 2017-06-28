Entertainment
Daddy Duties! Pharrell Opens Up About Raising Triplets

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
Is there anything that Pharrell can’t do?

The father of four, who welcomed triplets with his wife Helen Lasichanh back in January, stopped by The Tonight Show on Monday and dished to Jimmy Fallon about raising his new trio. He told the host, “It’s a full-on assembly line. They harmonize when they cry. When one cries, two cry, then three cry. Chain reaction is a real thing at our house.”

The famous producer has yet to reveal the sex or names of the babies, but insists that “All of them are fine and healthy.” Pharrell and Helen are also parents to 8-year-old son Rocket Ayer. He bragged about his eldest son, telling Fallon, “Rocket is into architecture now.” 

Pharrell’s babies are just five months older than Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s  twins, so the play date photos in a couple of years are going to be epic.


Congrats to Pharrell on a healthy and happy family.

