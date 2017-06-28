Gary With Da Tea Thought “Girls Trip” Was The Sequel For “Set It Off” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The highly-anticipated summer comedy film “Girls Trip” has fans ready and waiting to purchase tickets. The movie stars Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish and tells the story of the four friend reuniting after years a part to go on a carefree girl’s getaway to New Orleans.

Gary With Da Tea, however, saw that Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett-Smith were in the movie and assumed it was a sequel to the 1996 film, “Set It Off.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

