John Singleton On How Tupac Biopic Disrespected Afenia Shakur [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment


Producer, director John Singleton came through to the morning show! He recently made headlines when he was very vocal about his negative opinions on the Tupac biopic, “All Eyez On Me.” John talks about how he initially got involved in the movie, and why he eventually withdrew from his position on the creative team. Now, he’s speaking up about why the film didn’t measure up, in his opinion.

Plus, he explains how the film disrespected Afeni Shakur while she was still alive. John also talks about his new drama series, “Snowfall,” which is coming to FX on July 5th, and explains how cocaine changed L.A. forever. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

