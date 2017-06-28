Stalled GOP Health Care Bill Would Have ‘Crushed Working-Class Blacks’

Stalled GOP Health Care Bill Would Have ‘Crushed Working-Class Blacks’

The measure would have rendered medical treatment unaffordable for millions.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
In a major blow to Republicans’ ongoing effort to dismantle Obamacare, Senate majority leader on Tuesday postponed a vote on a measure that would have rendered health care treatment unaffordable for Black working-class Americans.

Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, who faced resistance from inside and outside his party, acknowledged that he had more work to do to pull together at least 50 members to vote on the measure, writes The New York Times. It has been tabled until after the July Fourth recess.

McConnell, known as a formidable deal-maker, made the announcement at a news conference late-Tuesday after meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House. McConnell warned warring factions that if they cannot come together, he would be forced to strike a deal with Democratic New York Sen. Charles Schumer, an equally wily negotiator.

In short, the effort to repeal and replace Obamacare is a mess. And it’s a good thing because poor Blacks and Whites, who are barely recovering from the great recession, would have been hit hard.

For months, the media have characterized Trump voters as poor Whites, including miners and steel workers. But AlterNet notes that the GOP health care plan “crushes working-class Blacks and Whites,” but not middle-class Whites who voted for Trump.

The failed measure proposed severe cuts to Medicaid than the House bill, and provided more tax credits and breaks to the wealthiest Americans. At stake is a program that provides low-cost care to mostly poor people of color. “An estimated 75 million Americans — including children, pregnant women, disabled individuals and elderly people in nursing homes,” writes USA Today.

Do you think Republicans will come together to develop a bipartisan measure that won’t eliminate coverage for poor Americans? Let us know your thoughts in comments.

SOURCE: The New York Times, AlterNet

