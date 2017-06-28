La La Anthony Says She Is NOT Divorcing Carmelo [VIDEO]

Fella if you had thoughts of getting with La La you can cancel that, because Mrs. Anthony had this to say!

“You know, marriages are tough, and you know that. We all know that. It’s filled with ups and downs. We are just going through a time right now.”

“Him and I are the best of friends and our number one commitment is to our son Kiyan,” she continued. “We have to set an example for Kiyan and that’s what’s most important to me.”

She also said there’s a possibility they may get back together.

“I don’t know what the future holds,” La La said. “I just know that we are doing an incredible job being parents to our son. We are the best of friends. I’ve been with Melo since he was 19 years old. You’re not with someone that long and it just goes out the window. I love him with all of my heart, and we are the best of friends.” (LOVEBSCOTT)

