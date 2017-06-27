[Video] Kendrick Lamar Drops The Visual For “Element”

[Video] Kendrick Lamar Drops The Visual For “Element”

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
It’s a lot of slapping, punching, fighting and blood in Kendrick Lamar‘s new video but don’t worry, it’s safe for work. Kung Fu Kenny scraps and raps in the visual for his single “Element.” Yea, thats the one were Kendrick’s wants to look sexy when he smacks someone.

Check out the visual above.

Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’

Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’

Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’

Kendrick Lamar dropped his highly anticipated album Damn on Friday and the Internet just can’t stop talking about it. The rapper’s fourth project touches on everything from Donald Trump to FOX News. Check out some of the best tweets about the K. Dot’s hot new album.

