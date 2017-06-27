Music
Trending
Home > Music

Nicki Minaj Performs At NBA Awards And Comes For Remy [Video]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 15 hours ago
Leave a comment
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Inside

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

Nicki Minaj skipped the BET Awards, but didn’t skip the spotlight. After Remy Ma’s diss during the BET Awards, Nicki took to the stage with 2 Chainz at the NBA Awards for a dynamic performance. She even took the second to take her jabs at Remy. Check out some photos and the video below…

2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Inside

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

5 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Nicki Minaj Performs At NBA Awards And Comes For Remy [Video]

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
This ‘L&HH’ Star Has Some Advice For Safaree…
 1 day ago
06.26.17
Report: Lil Kim Being Investigated After Robbery In…
 1 day ago
06.26.17
Meek Mill Responds To Safaree After BET Awards…
 1 day ago
06.26.17
Remy Ma Couldn’t Help But Fire A Shot…
 2 days ago
06.26.17
Twitter Is LIVING For That New Edition Performance…
 2 days ago
06.26.17
Chance The Rapper Makes A Promise To Be…
 2 days ago
06.26.17
Xscape Shut It Down In Every Possible Way…
 2 days ago
06.26.17
Welp: Twitter Is Roasting BET Awards Host Leslie…
 2 days ago
06.26.17
Lamar Odom Responds to Stephen A. Smith’s Joke…
 2 days ago
06.26.17
University Of Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing Arraigned In Shooting Of Motorist
Mistrail Again For Former Cop Ray Tensing Murder…
 4 days ago
06.23.17
SMH: Bill Cosby Has The Audacity To Go…
 5 days ago
06.23.17
Tracee Ellis Ross Covers Redbook Magazine, Opens Up…
 5 days ago
06.23.17
Remy Ma Is Planning To Help Women With…
 5 days ago
06.23.17
WATCH Chadwick Boseman Take On The Role Of…
 5 days ago
06.22.17
Photos