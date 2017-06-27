Nicki Minaj Performs At NBA Awards And Comes For Remy [Video]

Nicki Minaj skipped the BET Awards, but didn’t skip the spotlight. After Remy Ma’s diss during the BET Awards, Nicki took to the stage with 2 Chainz at the NBA Awards for a dynamic performance. She even took the second to take her jabs at Remy. Check out some photos and the video below…
