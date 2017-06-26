Uncategorized
Ben’s Chili Bowl Scrubs Cosby Image From Famous Mural

Posted 21 hours ago
Bill Cosby Trial Continues After Defense Rests

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

The news comes just a week after a judge declared a mistrial in his sexual assault case.

 

Bill Cosby may still be celebrating his shocking mistrial, but not everyone is supportive of the legendary comedian these days.

Ben’s Chili Bowl, a restaurant in Washington, D.C., known for celebrating Black history and culture, has repainted its famous mural — but this time, sans Cosby.

The controversial star has been a regular customer at the popular eatery since his days in the U.S. Navy in the 1950’s. A historical sign outside the restaurant reads, “Thanks in part to the patronage of entertainer Bill Cosby, Ben’s has become a national landmark.”


But that was before his tragic fall from grace. The repainting comes just a week after a judge declared a mistrial in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case.

For the time being, Cosby may have avoided prison, but his legacy will forever be scarred.


Check out the new mural above.

Mistrial Declared In Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Case

Juror Reveals That 2 Holdouts Caused Cosby Mistrial

 

