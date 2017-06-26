Ben’s Chili Bowl Scrubs Cosby Image From Famous Mural

The news comes just a week after a judge declared a mistrial in his sexual assault case.

Bill Cosby may still be celebrating his shocking mistrial, but not everyone is supportive of the legendary comedian these days.

Ben’s Chili Bowl, a restaurant in Washington, D.C., known for celebrating Black history and culture, has repainted its famous mural — but this time, sans Cosby.

The controversial star has been a regular customer at the popular eatery since his days in the U.S. Navy in the 1950’s. A historical sign outside the restaurant reads, “Thanks in part to the patronage of entertainer Bill Cosby, Ben’s has become a national landmark.”

But that was before his tragic fall from grace. The repainting comes just a week after a judge declared a mistrial in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case.

For the time being, Cosby may have avoided prison, but his legacy will forever be scarred.

Check out the new mural above.

