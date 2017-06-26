Uncategorized
Netflix Releases Teaser Trailer for “She’s Gotta Have It”

Spike Lee Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of 'She's Gotta Have It'

Netflix has set a Thanksgiving Day premiere for Spike Lee’s series adaptation of his 1986 film “She’s Gotta Have It.”

NOLA and her three lovers — The Cultured Model, Greer Childs; The Protective Investment Banker Jamie Overstreet; and Da Original B-Boy Sneakerhead Mars “please baby baby baby baby please” Blackmon — are all coming to the streaming service on Nov. 23, 2017.

The 10-episode contemporary update stars DeWanda Wise (Shots Fired) in the central role of Nola Darling, a Brooklyn-based artist in her late twenties struggling to define herself and divide her time amongst her Friends, her Job and her Three Lovers: Greer Childs played by Cleo Anthony (Divergent), Jamie Overstreet played by Lyriq Bent (The Book of Negroes), and Mars Blackmon played by Hamilton alum Anthony Ramos.

Chyna Layne (Precious) and Ilfenesh Hadeara (Baywatch), Margot Bingham (Barbershop: The Next Cut), Sydney Morton (Love, New York), and Joie Lee (Do The Right Thing) also star.

Lee directs all 10 episodes. Tonya Lewis Lee serves as executive producer.

Watch the first teaser below:


 

