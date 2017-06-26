GET THE LOOK: Queen Latifah’s Red Carpet Sleekness From The 2017 BET Awards

“This is one of Dana’s favorite looks! I knew pulling back one side of her hair would work well with the dress because it has the right amount of attitude this gown needed.”

Rapper and actressnever fails to bring it when it comes to stylish tresses. For last night’s, the beloved hip-hop artist sported a classy sleek look that is versatile in many occasions. Her hair was done by celebrity hairstylist,, who revealed,

We show you how to get the look in 4 easy steps!

1. Start off on the right foot by getting those tresses nice and clean without stripping the natural moisture. Dove’s Intensive Repair Shampoo ($6.98 for a value size from Wal-Mart) and Conditioner ($4.88 from Wal-Mart) will do just that – in addition to protecting your hair from the use of heat appliances. For our natural beauties, you can also try Shea Moisture’s Raw Shea Butter Moisture Retention Shampoo ($9.97) and Restorative Conditioner ($7.18). If your hair is on the oily side, Suave Essentials Everlasting Sunshine Shampoo and Conditioner ($2.00 from K-Mart) should help.

3. Next, you’ll apply some heat starting from your conditioned roots; section your hair into small parts and flat iron from root to ends. Once you’re done, you definitely want to keep the straightness in place. Use Suave Professionals Luxe Style Infusion Anti-Humidity Spray ($3.98) especially if you have natural hair. You can also use Mizani’s Humidity Resistant Mist ($12.50) to keep the tresses in tact or Redken’s Frizz Dismiss FPF 20 Smooth Force Lightweight Smoothing Lotion Spray. ($17.95)

4. To finish off the smooth look, part your hair down its favored side and comb back behind the ear, keeping it in place with bobby pins and then run the flat iron one more time over the loose side, keeping the swoop effect in tact.

You can never go wrong with this look and it’s easy to do. Try it out and be glammed up for your next night out!

