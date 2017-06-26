So Beautiful
Home > So Beautiful

Joan Smalls Collaborates With Smart & Sexy Lingerie To Create A Line For Walmart

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

Supermodel Joan Smalls knows more than most when it comes to sexy lingerie. She’s walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show many times, giving us reasons to update our underwear drawer, Joan has also dominated the the scene with her beauty expertise while speaking out for more diversity in the world of beauty and fashion.

We are beyond excited @joansmalls will be designing lingerie for @smartandsexysocial !!!!!!! @bof #smartandsexy #joansmalls

A post shared by Smart and Sexy Intimates (@smartandsexysocial) on

Now Joan is bringing the worlds of sexiness, beauty and affordability together with her latest project to create lingerie that any woman can wear and afford. Smart & Sexy, the New York-based underwear company, owned by a woman is teaming up with the Puerto Rican beauty to produce lingerie that will be available at Walmart stores.

Empowering women empower women #smartandsexy #nudenotnaked #iwearitforme @joansmalls @smartandsexysocial

A post shared by Smart and Sexy Intimates (@smartandsexysocial) on

Joan and owner Ariel Bark first got together when they worked on the Spring 2017 campaign for Smart & Sexy. Now the two have come up with a plan that should have everyone excited. Both women are focused on creating lingerie that is not only affordable, but wearable – no matter a woman’s shape or size. Bras will be generally under $15 with sizes ranging from 32A to 46DDD, which is a broader range than most lingerie stores. What’s even better, quality should not be an issue for the forthcoming line, being manufactured in the same factories as lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret.

We’re definitely keeping our eyes peeled for this!

DON’T MISS:

Joan Smalls Starts Her New Year Stylishly, Scores Vogue Mexico Cover

Joan Smalls Is The First Ever Global Fashion Innovator For W Hotels

“Where’s the Diversity?” Joan Smalls Discusses Fashion Industry Issues

These Stars Celebrate National Underwear Day All Year Long

13 photos Launch gallery

These Stars Celebrate National Underwear Day All Year Long

Continue reading These Stars Celebrate National Underwear Day All Year Long

These Stars Celebrate National Underwear Day All Year Long

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
This ‘L&HH’ Star Has Some Advice For Safaree…
 7 hours ago
06.26.17
Report: Lil Kim Being Investigated After Robbery In…
 8 hours ago
06.26.17
Meek Mill Responds To Safaree After BET Awards…
 9 hours ago
06.26.17
Remy Ma Couldn’t Help But Fire A Shot…
 17 hours ago
06.26.17
Twitter Is LIVING For That New Edition Performance…
 17 hours ago
06.26.17
Chance The Rapper Makes A Promise To Be…
 18 hours ago
06.26.17
Xscape Shut It Down In Every Possible Way…
 19 hours ago
06.26.17
Welp: Twitter Is Roasting BET Awards Host Leslie…
 20 hours ago
06.26.17
Lamar Odom Responds to Stephen A. Smith’s Joke…
 1 day ago
06.26.17
University Of Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing Arraigned In Shooting Of Motorist
Mistrail Again For Former Cop Ray Tensing Murder…
 3 days ago
06.23.17
SMH: Bill Cosby Has The Audacity To Go…
 4 days ago
06.23.17
Tracee Ellis Ross Covers Redbook Magazine, Opens Up…
 4 days ago
06.23.17
Remy Ma Is Planning To Help Women With…
 4 days ago
06.23.17
WATCH Chadwick Boseman Take On The Role Of…
 4 days ago
06.22.17
Photos