Did You Miss This Year's Amazing BET Awards? We Got You [VIDEO]

Photo by

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 6 hours ago
2017 BET Awards - Show

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty


Did you miss last night amazing 2017 BET Awards?  Or are you like me so pumped you just want to watch again?  Well we got you check out the video’s below:

First Bruno Mars gave us, cool jewel be shining so bright, Strawberry champagne on ice…

Solange after years finally got to have her we deserved moment to be recognized for talents…

Then Mary J. Blige hit us with the knowledge of ‘Thought they’d put my life on hold but I knew somethin’ they didn’t know

I know myself too much to ever fold…

The BET and Michelle Obama then congratulated Chance The Rapper as being the youngest person to ever receive the Humanitarian award…

Xscape reunited without skipping a beat, and had the crowd partying on down to the Xscape beat just kickin it…

Remy Ma “humbley” schooled us on the blessings of second chances…

DJ Khaled had to remind folks that “Yeah, you’re lookin’ at the truth, the money never lie no

I’m the one, yeah and a daddy…

Then the lifetime achievements of NEW Edition shut down the show…

Continue reading Did You Miss This Year's Amazing BET Awards? We Got You [VIDEO]

comments – Add Yours
