Remy Ma Couldn’t Help But Fire A Shot At Nicki Minaj After Winning Best Female Hip Hop Artist At The BET Awards

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Remy Ma Couldn’t Help But Fire A Shot At Nicki Minaj After Winning Best Female Hip Hop Artist At The BET Awards

She had some words for her fellow MC in her acceptance speech.

Written By: Bella Ramalho

Posted 17 hours ago
Leave a comment

 

2017 BET Awards - Show

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty


Remy Ma left many people speechless when she took home the award for Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the BET Awards on Sunday night, but she had her words picked out very carefully. The first thing she said when taking the stage to accept her award was aimed directly at Nicki Minaj: “Are you dumb?”

After firing off the first line of her diss track against the Queen Barb — a not-so-subliminal shot — Remy went on to more positive thoughts, including talking about the power of second chances and thanking those who stood by her, including her husband Papoose.

She ended her speech with a few bars, once again, aimed at Nicki: “Ya’ll b*tches got fat while we starved,” she began. “Shots in your ass, pads in your bras. Ya’ll some liars, there ain’t no facts in your songs, and yeah that crown is coming back to the Bronx.”

See the petty mess below:

As for Twitter, folks were divided over the win. Many celebrated Remy’s indisputable come up:

Others are still strictly Team Nicki:

Whatever side you’re on, it’s hard to not be excited about what this means for the future of Nicki and Remy’s beef.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

5 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Remy Ma Couldn’t Help But Fire A Shot At Nicki Minaj After Winning Best Female Hip Hop Artist At The BET Awards

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
This ‘L&HH’ Star Has Some Advice For Safaree…
 7 hours ago
06.26.17
Report: Lil Kim Being Investigated After Robbery In…
 8 hours ago
06.26.17
Meek Mill Responds To Safaree After BET Awards…
 9 hours ago
06.26.17
Remy Ma Couldn’t Help But Fire A Shot…
 17 hours ago
06.26.17
Twitter Is LIVING For That New Edition Performance…
 17 hours ago
06.26.17
Chance The Rapper Makes A Promise To Be…
 18 hours ago
06.26.17
Xscape Shut It Down In Every Possible Way…
 19 hours ago
06.26.17
Welp: Twitter Is Roasting BET Awards Host Leslie…
 20 hours ago
06.26.17
Lamar Odom Responds to Stephen A. Smith’s Joke…
 1 day ago
06.26.17
University Of Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing Arraigned In Shooting Of Motorist
Mistrail Again For Former Cop Ray Tensing Murder…
 3 days ago
06.23.17
SMH: Bill Cosby Has The Audacity To Go…
 4 days ago
06.23.17
Tracee Ellis Ross Covers Redbook Magazine, Opens Up…
 4 days ago
06.23.17
Remy Ma Is Planning To Help Women With…
 4 days ago
06.23.17
WATCH Chadwick Boseman Take On The Role Of…
 4 days ago
06.22.17
Photos