Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Meek Mill Responds To Safaree After BET Awards Brawl

See what the rapper had to say about the fight.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 9 hours ago
Leave a comment

MMG And Rick Ross Visit BET's '106 & Park'

Source: John Ricard / Getty


It was litty in Los Angeles over the weekend for the 2017 BET Awards. Just before the big show, things got real between Nicki Minaj‘s exes, Meek Mill and Safaree. The two have been going back and forth in media ever since Safaree was jumped in front of DJ Khaled’s party on a Saturday.

After SB took to social media to blame Meek for the ordeal, Meek clapped back at the artist while leaving the District in Beverly Hills, telling TMZ,  “I got my hittas with me. I aint coming close to no cameras.”

As for whether or not he had something to do with Safaree’s fight, Meek said, “If I ain’t got no love for him, I ain’t putting no gloves on ’em (his hands). I don’t fight one-on-one, I’m a boss. I’m a don, I don’t even know how they got us confused with that type of stuff man.”

Sorry Meek, but the Internet believes you were behind the brawl. It doesn’t help that the rapper has a reputation for being petty. Luckily, Nicki didn’t attend this year’s award show.

See what else the Philly emcee had to say about the altercation here.

 

Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj

Nicki & Meek Mill's Most Awkward But Loving Moments

7 photos Launch gallery

Nicki & Meek Mill's Most Awkward But Loving Moments

Continue reading Nicki & Meek Mill’s Most Awkward But Loving Moments

Nicki & Meek Mill's Most Awkward But Loving Moments


 

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
This ‘L&HH’ Star Has Some Advice For Safaree…
 7 hours ago
06.26.17
Report: Lil Kim Being Investigated After Robbery In…
 8 hours ago
06.26.17
Meek Mill Responds To Safaree After BET Awards…
 9 hours ago
06.26.17
Remy Ma Couldn’t Help But Fire A Shot…
 17 hours ago
06.26.17
Twitter Is LIVING For That New Edition Performance…
 17 hours ago
06.26.17
Chance The Rapper Makes A Promise To Be…
 18 hours ago
06.26.17
Xscape Shut It Down In Every Possible Way…
 19 hours ago
06.26.17
Welp: Twitter Is Roasting BET Awards Host Leslie…
 20 hours ago
06.26.17
Lamar Odom Responds to Stephen A. Smith’s Joke…
 1 day ago
06.26.17
University Of Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing Arraigned In Shooting Of Motorist
Mistrail Again For Former Cop Ray Tensing Murder…
 3 days ago
06.23.17
SMH: Bill Cosby Has The Audacity To Go…
 4 days ago
06.23.17
Tracee Ellis Ross Covers Redbook Magazine, Opens Up…
 4 days ago
06.23.17
Remy Ma Is Planning To Help Women With…
 4 days ago
06.23.17
WATCH Chadwick Boseman Take On The Role Of…
 4 days ago
06.22.17
Photos