Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Report: Lil Kim Being Investigated After Robbery In Los Angeles

Drama.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
Leave a comment

2017 BET Awards - Backstage

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty


BET put on a show to remember this weekend. From Migos to Jada Pinkett Smith, the Microsoft Theater was filled to the brim with Black royalty for the 2017 BET Awards in L.A. However, not all went well. There was some drama for a legendary female rapper.

According to TMZ, Lil Kim is a “person of interest” in a robbery that took place on Sunday. She reportedly rented a house for the the weekend, but allegedly got upset when it was not up to her standards and requested her money back. Here’s how TMZ says the dispute ended, according to law enforcement:

“Kim rented a house for a BET weekend party but apparently the crib was not to her liking. We’re told Sunday at 2 a.m. Kim and her crew went to check out the house, didn’t like it and demanded their money back from either the owner or property manager. The money wasn’t forthcoming, an argument erupted and cops were called. Police arrived and told them it was a civil matter and they could do nothing … so they left. We’re told Kim and her crew also left, but at 4 a.m., a group of people showed up at the house with ski masks and weapons and got what they were after … Kim’s deposit check and cash, totaling at least $20k.”

But they’re told the reported crime didn’t end there: “Law enforcement sources say the robbers weren’t done … they also slashed all of the victim’s tires and stole a hubcap.”

The site reports the LAPD launched an investigation. So far, no word from Kim.

Lil Kim

The Queen Bee, Then & Now: Lil Kim's Epic Transformation

20 photos Launch gallery

The Queen Bee, Then & Now: Lil Kim's Epic Transformation

Continue reading The Queen Bee, Then & Now: Lil Kim’s Epic Transformation

The Queen Bee, Then & Now: Lil Kim's Epic Transformation

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
This ‘L&HH’ Star Has Some Advice For Safaree…
 7 hours ago
06.26.17
Report: Lil Kim Being Investigated After Robbery In…
 8 hours ago
06.26.17
Meek Mill Responds To Safaree After BET Awards…
 9 hours ago
06.26.17
Remy Ma Couldn’t Help But Fire A Shot…
 17 hours ago
06.26.17
Twitter Is LIVING For That New Edition Performance…
 17 hours ago
06.26.17
Chance The Rapper Makes A Promise To Be…
 18 hours ago
06.26.17
Xscape Shut It Down In Every Possible Way…
 19 hours ago
06.26.17
Welp: Twitter Is Roasting BET Awards Host Leslie…
 20 hours ago
06.26.17
Lamar Odom Responds to Stephen A. Smith’s Joke…
 1 day ago
06.26.17
University Of Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing Arraigned In Shooting Of Motorist
Mistrail Again For Former Cop Ray Tensing Murder…
 3 days ago
06.23.17
SMH: Bill Cosby Has The Audacity To Go…
 4 days ago
06.23.17
Tracee Ellis Ross Covers Redbook Magazine, Opens Up…
 4 days ago
06.23.17
Remy Ma Is Planning To Help Women With…
 4 days ago
06.23.17
WATCH Chadwick Boseman Take On The Role Of…
 4 days ago
06.22.17
Photos