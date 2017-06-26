Entertainment
This ‘L&HH’ Star Has Some Advice For Safaree After He Got Jumped

Things might have turned out differently if he took heed.

'Verses And Flow' Season 5

After social media gave their feels on the Meek Mill‘s crew allegedly attacking Safaree, fellow reality TV stars are now weighing in.

TMZ caught up with Tammy Rivera, Waka Flacka‘s bae on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, and she gave her shady thoughts, “That’s crazy,” she said. “It’s sad.” Then she added, “He should have swung or something, sh*t,” she said. Well, damn. Kind of hard to swing with blows coming at you from all angles.

Despite feelings on Safaree’s self defense moves, Rivera is convinced that the incident will bring him more publicity. As for who would win in a fight, Meek or Safaree? Rivera’s not answering that. You can watch her full thoughts here.

 

 

 

