Gucci Mane Talks New Reality Show, Chris Brown Dishes On BET Awards Performance & More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

BET Awards 2017 brought out all the stars! Watch up top as Kelson catches up with Cardi B, Gucci Mane, Chris Brown, Diddy’s son Christian Combs, SZA and more on their latest ventures during the 2017 BET Awards weekend in Los Angeles. Plus, see photos below…

The BET Awards air Sunday, June 25 at 8/7C.

