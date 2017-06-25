Music
Home > Music

SZA Runs Up on Consequence During BET Awards Weekend 2017 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 9 hours ago
Leave a comment

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

Everyone was in awe when SZA walked into the radio room during BET Awards weekend this year, but she was in awe of someone else.

SEE ALSO: An Exclusive Look Into Day 1 of the 2017 BET Awards Radio Row [VIDEO]

Right in the middle of her interview with Kelson, the star-struck CTRL singer popped up to show love to Consequence who was walking by. Watch the video up top and peep pictures from the event below…

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!


The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

BET Awards Radio Row 2017

BET Awards 2017 Radio Row

41 photos Launch gallery

BET Awards 2017 Radio Row

Continue reading BET Awards 2017 Radio Row

BET Awards 2017 Radio Row

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Welp: Twitter Is Roasting BET Awards Host Leslie…
 7 hours ago
06.26.17
Lamar Odom Responds to Stephen A. Smith’s Joke…
 15 hours ago
06.26.17
University Of Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing Arraigned In Shooting Of Motorist
Mistrail Again For Former Cop Ray Tensing Murder…
 3 days ago
06.23.17
SMH: Bill Cosby Has The Audacity To Go…
 4 days ago
06.23.17
Tracee Ellis Ross Covers Redbook Magazine, Opens Up…
 4 days ago
06.23.17
Remy Ma Is Planning To Help Women With…
 4 days ago
06.23.17
WATCH Chadwick Boseman Take On The Role Of…
 4 days ago
06.22.17
It’s Lit! Ruff Ryders Announce 20th Anniversary Reunion…
 5 days ago
06.22.17
Digital Underground’s Shock G Arrested In Wisconsin
 5 days ago
06.22.17
Jesse Williams Fights For Joint Custody Amid Divorce
 5 days ago
06.22.17
Kawhi Leonard Cut Off His Braids And The…
 5 days ago
06.22.17
Twitter Reacts To Kim Saying Her Bikini Pics…
 5 days ago
06.22.17
Scarface Slams ‘All Eyez On Me’
 6 days ago
06.20.17
Celebrities React To The Passing Of Prodigy From…
 6 days ago
06.20.17
Photos