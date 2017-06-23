The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Tapped To Host NAB Marconi Radio Awards!

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 hours ago
'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 4 Premiere

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Rickey Smiley was tapped to host this year’s National American Broadcasters Marconi Radio Awards Dinner and Show on September 7, 2017! The NAB Marconi Radio Awards are given to radio stations and outstanding on-air personalities to recognize excellence in radio. On “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” hosting seems to be second nature to Rickey Smiley, as he every morning broadcasts to millions of listeners nationwide.

John David, NAB’s Executive Vice President of Radio, said “Rickey Smiley doesn’t stick to the script, so we’re not sure what he’ll do as host, but be assured that it will be very, very funny!”  In addition to hosting the morning show, and Dish Nation, and his popular docu-series “Rickey Smiley For Real,” Rickey Smiley is also an author, with his upcoming book, with STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run For Your Life, coming out this fall. Find out more about this year’s Radio Awards at www.radioshowweb.com!

