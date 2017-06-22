K.Michelle revealed her new bald cut on on her instagram page last night.

20 Pictures Of K. Michelle’s Booty (PHOTOS) 20 photos Launch gallery 20 Pictures Of K. Michelle’s Booty (PHOTOS) 1. Booty, Booty, Booty, Rockin’ Everywhere. Source:Instagram 1 of 20 2. Poolside Booty. Source:Instagram 2 of 20 3. Rebellious Booty. Source:Instagram 3 of 20 4. Booty On A Block. Source:Instagram 4 of 20 5. Bedroom Booty. Source:Instagram 5 of 20 6. Booty In A Beige Thong. Source:Instagram 6 of 20 7. Bikini Booty. Source:Instagram 7 of 20 8. Record Label Booty. Source:Instagram 8 of 20 9. Peek-A-Boo Booty. Source:Instagram 9 of 20 10. Black And White Booty. Source:Instagram 10 of 20 11. Hookah & Booty. Source:Instagram 11 of 20 12. Elevator Bay Booty. Source:Instagram 12 of 20 13. Red Hot Booty. Source:Instagram 13 of 20 14. Bodysuit Booty. Source:Instagram 14 of 20 15. Arrested Booty. Source:Instagram 15 of 20 16. Beach Booty. Source:Instagram 16 of 20 17. Denim Booty. Source:Instagram 17 of 20 18. Spirit Booty. Source:Instagram 18 of 20 19. Leather Booty. Source:Instagram 19 of 20 20. Tie-Dye Booty. Source:Instagram 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading K. Michelle Pulls A Britney Spears, Shaves Her Head Bald [VIDEO] 20 Pictures Of K. Michelle’s Booty (PHOTOS)