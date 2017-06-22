9 O'Clock News
K. Michelle Pulls A Britney Spears, Shaves Her Head Bald [VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 9 hours ago
K.Michelle

Source: Atlantic Records

K.Michelle revealed her new bald cut on on her instagram page last night.


20 photos Launch gallery

