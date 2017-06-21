Now Your Daughters’ Ken Doll Will Have Cornrows

When Mattel diversified Barbie last year, there was a huge applause from the consumer market. Now the major toy retailer is going a step further and giving Barbie’s boyfriend a serious makeover.

The original Ken doll was introduced in 1961 and now in 2017, the retailer is switching it up. Ken will be available in multiple sizes: original, broad ( nothing wrong with saying fat ) and slim.

There are nine different hairstyle options for Ken (manbuns or cornrows, anyone?), eight different hair colors, and seven different skin tones – talk about a modern day upgrade! Even with all these upgrades, Ken still doesn’t have a beard!

Lisa McKnight, the Senior Vice President and General Manager for Barbie stated in a press release , “By continuing to expand our product line, we are redefining what a Barbie or Ken doll looks like to this generation. Evolving Ken was a natural evolution for the brand and allows girls to further personalize the role they want him to play in Barbie’s world.”

Kudos to Mattel for expanding into more diverse representation.

