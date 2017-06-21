Was Kim Kardashian Wrong For Calling Caitlyn Jenner Her Stepdad? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Kim Kardashian was on “The View,” when she was asked about Caitlyn Jenner and the book that she wrote, which put a lot of information out there about the family. Kim talks about some initial shock that came when she read the book, but she wraps up the whole thing with “she will always be my step-dad.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Gary With Da Tea says Kim disrespected Caitlyn by calling her her step-dad. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea to hear more on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Did Kim Kardashian Put On Blackface? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Wasn’t Kim Kardashian At Beyonce’s Baby Shower? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is It Bad For Kim Kardashian & Kanye West To Scale Down Wealth On Instagram? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]