The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Was Kim Kardashian Wrong For Calling Caitlyn Jenner Her Stepdad? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

 


Kim Kardashian was on “The View,” when she was asked about Caitlyn Jenner and the book that she wrote, which put a lot of information out there about the family. Kim talks about some initial shock that came when she read the book, but she wraps up the whole thing with “she will always be my step-dad.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Gary With Da Tea says Kim disrespected Caitlyn by calling her her step-dad. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea to hear more on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Did Kim Kardashian Put On Blackface? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  Gary’s Tea: Why Wasn’t Kim Kardashian At Beyonce’s Baby Shower? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is It Bad For Kim Kardashian & Kanye West To Scale Down Wealth On Instagram? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] 

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/10 – 06/16)

13 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/10 – 06/16)

Continue reading Was Kim Kardashian Wrong For Calling Caitlyn Jenner Her Stepdad? [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/10 – 06/16)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
It’s Lit! Ruff Ryders Announce 20th Anniversary Reunion…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
Digital Underground’s Shock G Arrested In Wisconsin
 1 day ago
06.22.17
Jesse Williams Fights For Joint Custody Amid Divorce
 1 day ago
06.22.17
Kawhi Leonard Cut Off His Braids And The…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
Twitter Reacts To Kim Saying Her Bikini Pics…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
Scarface Slams ‘All Eyez On Me’
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Celebrities React To The Passing Of Prodigy From…
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Kenya Moore Just Shut Down Her Ex Matt…
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Mobb Deep In Concert - New York, NY
Rapper Prodigy of Mobb Deep Dead at 42
 2 days ago
06.21.17
DJ Khaled’s Electric Daisy Carnival Set Was A…
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Paris Jackson Lands The Cover of ‘Vogue Australia’
 2 days ago
06.20.17
LL Cool J’s Daughter Italia Get’s Married [pics]
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Remember The Time: Five Of The Dopest BET…
 3 days ago
06.20.17
Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins Still In The…
 3 days ago
06.20.17
Photos