Paternity Results: Man Thinks Woman Is Trying To Trap Him Post-Divorce [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
This pair hooked up when 29-year old Patina was fresh off of a divorce. She hooked up with 31-year-old Leon when they reconnected at an alumni event for the high school they both went to. Now, Patina is trying to prove that Leon is the father of her baby, Nakita. But Leon thinks Patina is trying to trap him because of his financial position.

So who does the baby belong to? Check out part one above, and part two, below, to find out who the baby belongs to in this exclusive clip from Paternity Test Tuesdays!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST and for more paternity test results click here.

Part II:

Photos