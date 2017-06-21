Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Hiring A Surrogate To Compete With Beyonce? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have two adorable children. Both of Kim Kardashian’s pregnancies were tumultuous events for her, as it is a health risk for her to get pregnant. If she were to carry a third baby, it would be a life-threatening pregnancy.

But, with Beyonce and Jay-Z welcoming two babies last week, to round out an adorable family of five, Gary With Da Tea thinks Kim Kardashian refuses to be out-babied by Bey and Hov. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

