Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Hiring A Surrogate To Compete With Beyonce? [EXCLUSIVE]

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have two adorable children. Both of Kim Kardashian’s pregnancies were tumultuous events for her, as it is a health risk for her to get pregnant. If she were to carry a third baby, it would be a life-threatening pregnancy.
But, with Beyonce and Jay-Z welcoming two babies last week, to round out an adorable family of five, Gary With Da Tea thinks Kim Kardashian refuses to be out-babied by Bey and Hov. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
