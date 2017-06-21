The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Hiring A Surrogate To Compete With Beyonce? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment


Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have two adorable children. Both of Kim Kardashian’s pregnancies were tumultuous events for her, as it is a health risk for her to get pregnant. If she were to carry a third baby, it would be a life-threatening pregnancy.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

But, with Beyonce and Jay-Z welcoming two babies last week, to round out an adorable family of five, Gary With Da Tea thinks Kim Kardashian refuses to be out-babied by Bey and Hov. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Was Kim Kardashian Wrong For Calling Caitlyn Jenner Her Stepdad? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Wasn’t Kim Kardashian At Beyonce’s Baby Shower? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Did Kim Kardashian Put On Blackface? [EXCLUSIVE]

Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits

9 photos Launch gallery

Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits

Continue reading Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits

Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
It’s Lit! Ruff Ryders Announce 20th Anniversary Reunion…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
Digital Underground’s Shock G Arrested In Wisconsin
 1 day ago
06.22.17
Jesse Williams Fights For Joint Custody Amid Divorce
 1 day ago
06.22.17
Kawhi Leonard Cut Off His Braids And The…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
Twitter Reacts To Kim Saying Her Bikini Pics…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
Scarface Slams ‘All Eyez On Me’
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Celebrities React To The Passing Of Prodigy From…
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Kenya Moore Just Shut Down Her Ex Matt…
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Mobb Deep In Concert - New York, NY
Rapper Prodigy of Mobb Deep Dead at 42
 2 days ago
06.21.17
DJ Khaled’s Electric Daisy Carnival Set Was A…
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Paris Jackson Lands The Cover of ‘Vogue Australia’
 2 days ago
06.20.17
LL Cool J’s Daughter Italia Get’s Married [pics]
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Remember The Time: Five Of The Dopest BET…
 3 days ago
06.20.17
Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins Still In The…
 3 days ago
06.20.17
Photos