Will Ice Cube Mess Things Up For The Connor Mcgregor & Floyd Mayweather Fight? [EXCLUSIVE]

When Connor Mcgregor and Floyd Mayweather‘s highly anticipated cross-discipline fight was announced, Las Vegas was the location, and August 26th was the date, but the venue? Well, that hadn’t been secured yet. The T-Mobile Arena would be the ideal choice for such an event, but Ice Cube already has that booked for his big basketball event.

So what’s going to happen to the fight? Well, as long as Ice Cube is made happy, things will go smoothly for everybody. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

