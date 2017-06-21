Rickey Smiley Says Gucci Mane Is Mad At Black Tony For His 2 Chainz Collab [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony called up one morning hype about his drop on 2 Chainz‘s new song. But Rickey Smiley asked him why he wasn’t featured on a Gucci Mane song, and then made him think that Gucci Mane might be mad at him for doing something for 2 Chainz first. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
