Rickey Smiley Says Gucci Mane Is Mad At Black Tony For His 2 Chainz Collab [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Black Tony called up one morning hype about his drop on 2 Chainz‘s new song. But Rickey Smiley asked him why he wasn’t featured on a Gucci Mane song, and then made him think that Gucci Mane might be mad at him for doing something for 2 Chainz first. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos