Rickey Smiley On What He Loves The Most About Reactions To “Rickey Smiley For Real” [EXCLUSIVE]

Season four of Rickey Smiley For Real is off and running! Rickey Smiley talks about everything audiences can expect, especially now since the season’s first introductory episode is out of the way. Plus, he talks about some of the responses that he gets about the show, and his favorite thing about Rickey Smiley For Real’s impact on audiences.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: 5 Plot Twists You Probably Won’t See On “Rickey Smiley For Real” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Juicy Loses It During Game Night On “Rickey Smiley For Real” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Gary With Da Tea & Juicy Discuss Why They Had Beef On “Rickey Smiley For Real” [EXCLUSIVE]
Rickey Smiley: 2017 Photo Album
57 photos Launch gallery
Rickey Smiley: 2017 Photo Album
1. 'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 4 PremiereSource:Getty 1 of 57
2. 'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 4 PremiereSource:Getty 2 of 57
3. 'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 4 PremiereSource:Getty 3 of 57
4. 'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 4 PremiereSource:Getty 4 of 57
5. 'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 4 PremiereSource:Getty 5 of 57
6. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up EditionSource:Getty 6 of 57
7. Birthday Bash ATL The Pop Up Edition ConcertSource:Getty 7 of 57
8. Birthday Bash ATL The Pop Up Edition ConcertSource:Getty 8 of 57
9. Birthday Bash ATL The Pop Up Edition ConcertSource:Getty 9 of 57
10. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash - Atlanta, GASource:Getty 10 of 57
11. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up EditionSource:Getty 11 of 57
12. Rickey SmileySource:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 12 of 57
13. Rickey SmileySource:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 13 of 57
14. Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 14 of 57
15. Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 15 of 57
16. Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 16 of 57
17. Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 17 of 57
18. Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 18 of 57
19. Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 19 of 57
20. Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 20 of 57
21. Rickey Smiley & Rita BrentSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 21 of 57
22. Rickey Smiley & Jermaine DollySource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 22 of 57
23. Rickey SmileySource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 23 of 57
24. Rickey SmileySource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 24 of 57
25. Rickey Smiley & SpiritSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 25 of 57
26. Rickey Smiley & David MannSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 26 of 57
27. Rickey Smiley & The Mann'sSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 27 of 57
28. Rickey Smiley & The Mann'sSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 28 of 57
29. Rickey SmileySource:Breakwind Ent. 29 of 57
30. Rickey Smiley Gets A New Boat!Source:Renaissance 30 of 57
31. Rickey Smiley Gets A New Boat!Source:Renaissance 31 of 57
32. Rickey Smiley playing the piano.Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 32 of 57
33. Rickey SmileySource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 33 of 57
34. Rickey SmileySource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 34 of 57
35. Rickey Smiley bothering Gary With Da TeaSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 35 of 57
36. Rickey Smiley 2017 Photo ShootSource:Breakwind Ent. 36 of 57
37. Rickey Smiley 2017 Photo ShootSource:Breakwind Ent. 37 of 57
38. Rickey Smiley meeting Fat Joe for the first time.Source:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 38 of 57
39. Rickey SmileySource:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 39 of 57
40. Rickey Smiley, Gary With Da Tea, & Porsha WilliamsSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 40 of 57
41. Rickey Smiley & SpiritSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 41 of 57
42. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show StudioSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 42 of 57
43. Rickey Smiley, Gary With Da Tea, & Porsha WilliamsSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 43 of 57
44. Rickey Smiley, Headkrack, & Porsha WilliamsSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 44 of 57
45. Rickey SmileySource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 45 of 57
46. Rickey SmileySource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 46 of 57
47. Rickey Smiley & Gary With Da TeaSource:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 47 of 57
48. Rickey Smiley & The Little Women Of AtlantaSource:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 48 of 57
49. Rickey Smiley Back At It With The JokesSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 49 of 57
50. Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 50 of 57
51. Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 51 of 57
52. Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 52 of 57
53. Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 53 of 57
54. Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 54 of 57
55. Rickey Smiley Morning Show with special Guest Cece WinansSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 55 of 57
56. Rickey Smiley Morning Show with special Guest Cece WinansSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 56 of 57
57. Rickey Smiley Morning Show with special Guest Cece WinansSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 57 of 57
comments – Add Yours