Flint Police Officer Stabbed at Airport in Attack

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 day ago
Police Line

Source: Siede Preis / Getty


President Donald Trump is aware of the attack, while the Michigan airport remains closed “until further notice.”

 

FLINT, Mich.– A police officer was stabbed in the back and neck Wednesday at an airport in Flint, Michigan, and the suspect is in custody and being questioned, according to authorities.

The police officer, identified as Lt. Jeff Neville, is in stable condition, said Lt. David Kaiser, a spokesman for the Michigan State Police. He was stabbed on the public side of Bishop International Airport’s main terminal, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

All passengers are safe and were evacuated, the airport said on Facebook. A law enforcement official said the stabbing appears to have targeted law enforcement.

The FBI said it believed the attack was an “isolated incident” and is investigating whether or not it was an act of terrorism.

“We are aware of reports that the attacker made statements immediately prior to or while attacking the officer, but it is too early to determine the nature of these alleged statements or whether or not this was an act of terrorism,” the FBI said.

 

Photos